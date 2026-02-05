Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has insisted she will do "anything" necessary to continue competing at the highest level, following mockery from figures including Donald Trump, Elon Musk and JK Rowling, along with a sustained wave of online abuse.

The 26-year-old athlete first became the focus of global controversy in 2023 when the International Boxing Association (IBA) disqualified her from the World Championships following sex chromosome testing.

The decision sparked worldwide uproar, but rather than derailing her career, the episode preceded a remarkable comeback. In 2024, she returned to the ring and claimed a historic gold medal at the Paris Olympic Games.

Now, Khelif has indicated she is willing to comply with testing requirements if it allows her to defend her Olympic title in two years.

Although she initially challenged the governing body’s announcement of mandatory sex testing last year, she has now told CNN she "would accept doing anything I'm required to do to participate in competitions".

"They should protect women, but they need to pay attention that while protecting women, they shouldn't hurt other women," she continued.

The scrutiny surrounding Khelif intensified in January when Trump inaccurately referred to her as a "male boxer" during a speech to Republican lawmakers, appearing to cement his support for an expected Supreme Court ruling that would uphold state-level bans on transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s sports – despite Khelif not being transgender.

In a bid to protect her peace, Khelif has stayed silent on the matter. But now, she has a message for those in power.

"I’m not transgender. I’m a woman. I want to live my life… Please do not exploit me in your political agendas," she told the outlet.

