In Pictures: Abseiling experts give Warwick Castle a clean-up

Building restoration specialists abseil down the walls of Warwick Castle’s south front, known as Caesar’s Tower, as they removed weeds and tidied the 800-year-old stonework during the landmark’s annual external clean (Jacob King/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

Warwick Castle is undergoing its annual external clean-up this week, which sees restoration specialists abseiling down its walls to clear weeds and dirt from the 800-year-old landmark.

Warwick Castle seen from aboveBuilding restoration specialists abseil down the walls of Warwick Castle’s south front, known as Caesar’s Tower (Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

Person in red T-shirt and white hard hat seen from above abseiling down a castle wallA specialist restorer works high up on Caesar’s Tower (Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

Restorer cleaning high up at Warwick Castle with river in the backgroundWeeds were carefully removed from the stonework (Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

Two people attached by ropes cleaning the side of Warwick CastleWeeds have sprouted on the stone walls of Warwick Castle’s south front since its last clean-up (Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

Warwick Castle can trace its origins as a Saxon stronghold to a Civil War prison and stately home. The castle has been a visitor attraction since 1815.

Two people abseilers on Warwick CastleBuilding restoration specialists abseil from the top of Warwick Castle’s south front (Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

Warwick Castle seen from belowWarwick Castle undergoes a yearly clean (Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

A person cleaning a wall at Warwick CastleThe abseiling specialists are trained to work at height (Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

A worker seen from above cleaning a wall at Warwick CastleIt is intensive work, all performed metres above the ground (Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

Warwick Castle as two abseiling workers clean the brickworkThe castle’s brickwork and towers are cleaned after a year of weed growth and bird droppings (Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

Building restoration specialists abseil down the walls of Warwick Castle\u2019s south frontThe specialist restorers carefully make their way down the tower (Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

A worker clears weeds from Warwick Castle's stoneworkA restorer clears weeds from Warwick Castle’s stonework (Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

Summer weather August 4th 2024Warwick Castle dominates the Warwickshire landscape (Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

