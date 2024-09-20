In Pictures: Abseiling experts give Warwick Castle a clean-up

Warwick Castle is undergoing its annual external clean-up this week, which sees restoration specialists abseiling down its walls to clear weeds and dirt from the 800-year-old landmark.

Building restoration specialists abseil down the walls of Warwick Castle’s south front, known as Caesar’s Tower (Jacob King/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

Weeds were carefully removed from the stonework (Jacob King/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

Warwick Castle can trace its origins as a Saxon stronghold to a Civil War prison and stately home. The castle has been a visitor attraction since 1815.

The castle’s brickwork and towers are cleaned after a year of weed growth and bird droppings (Jacob King/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

