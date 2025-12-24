In Pictures: Christmas light displays bring sparkle and joy

Colourful Christmas light displays have lit up the winter skies across the country, with festive fundraisers among those creating some striking scenes.

A Christmas light display on the home of Helen and John Attlesey in Soham, Cambridgeshire, who decorate their house every year to raise money for charity (Joe Giddens/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Joe Giddens

The money raised by the display is donated to East Anglia Children’s Hospices, Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity and Dreamflight, who all helped their grandson Jake recover from a serious form of epilepsy (Joe Giddens/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Joe Giddens

Overs the years the couple, who are both in their 70s, have raised more than £67,000 (Joe Giddens/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Joe Giddens

People attend the Christmas lights switch-on event at Trafalgar Square in London (Lucy North/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Lucy North

A view of the Hillway Christmas lights display at a house on the Holly Lodge Estate in Highgate, north London (Community Interest Company) (Yui Mok/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Yui Mok

The display aims to raise money from donations for two charities – the Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Foundation, and Wood That Works CIC (Community Interest Company) (Yui Mok/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Yui Mok

Molly and James Thorner with their son Rory outside their home in Winterbourne, south Gloucestershire, which was visited by VW vans, part of a group of 125 vehicles called the Christmas Dubs (Zoe Head-Thomas/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Zoe Head-Thomas

Rory’s parents have created a dinosaur-themed Christmas lights display at their home to raise money for the Grand Appeal (Zoe Head-Thomas/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Zoe Head-Thomas

The Grand Appeal is the charity of Bristol Children’s Hospital (Zoe Head-Thomas/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Zoe Head-Thomas

The Christmas lights display at the home of the Illsley family on Malvern Road in Washington, Tyne and Wear, which is raising funds for the Heel & Toe Children’s Charity (Owen Humphreys/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys