News
2025

In Pictures: Christmas light displays bring sparkle and joy

In Pictures: Christmas light displays bring sparkle and joy
The Stornoway to Ullapool ferry sails by as Gordon Wink checks the lights on the fishing creel Christmas tree he helped to design and build on the harbour-side in Ullapool, Wester Ross. The 30ft tree, made using 340 creels used for catching crabs and prawns, has become a tradition in Ullapool since it was first constructed in 2016 (Jane Barlow/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Colourful Christmas light displays have lit up the winter skies across the country, with festive fundraisers among those creating some striking scenes.

A Christmas light displayA Christmas light display on the home of Helen and John Attlesey in Soham, Cambridgeshire, who decorate their house every year to raise money for charity (Joe Giddens/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Joe Giddens

A Christmas light display on the home of Helen and John Attlesey in Soham, Cambridgeshire, who decorate their house every year to raise money for charityThe money raised by the display is donated to East Anglia Children’s Hospices, Great Ormond Street Hospital Children’s Charity and Dreamflight, who all helped their grandson Jake recover from a serious form of epilepsy (Joe Giddens/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Joe Giddens

A Christmas light display on the home of Helen and John Attlesey in Soham, Cambridgeshire, who decorate their house every year to raise money for charityOvers the years the couple, who are both in their 70s, have raised more than £67,000 (Joe Giddens/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Joe Giddens

People attend the Christmas lights switch-on event at Trafalgar Square in LondonPeople attend the Christmas lights switch-on event at Trafalgar Square in London (Lucy North/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Lucy North

Festive lightsA view of the Hillway Christmas lights display at a house on the Holly Lodge Estate in Highgate, north London (Community Interest Company) (Yui Mok/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Yui Mok

Festive lightsThe display aims to raise money from donations for two charities – the Phelan-McDermid Syndrome Foundation, and Wood That Works CIC (Community Interest Company) (Yui Mok/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Yui Mok

Molly and James Thorner with their son Rory outside their home in Winterbourne, south Gloucestershire, which was visited by VW vans, part of a group of 125 vehicles called the Christmas Dubs. Rory\u2019s parents have created a dinosaur-themed Christmas lights display at their home to raise money for the Grand Appeal - the charity of Bristol Children\u2019s HospitalMolly and James Thorner with their son Rory outside their home in Winterbourne, south Gloucestershire, which was visited by VW vans, part of a group of 125 vehicles called the Christmas Dubs (Zoe Head-Thomas/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Zoe Head-Thomas

The home of Rory Thorner in Winterbourne, south Gloucestershire, which was visited by VW vans, part of a group of 125 vehicles called the Christmas Dubs. Rory\u2019s parents, Molly and James Thorner, have created a dinosaur-themed Christmas lights display at their home to raise money for the Grand Appeal - the charity of Bristol Children\u2019s HospitalRory’s parents have created a dinosaur-themed Christmas lights display at their home to raise money for the Grand Appeal (Zoe Head-Thomas/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Zoe Head-Thomas

VW vans, part of a group of 125 vehicles called the Christmas Dubs, decked out in thousands of lights at the home of Rory Thorner in Winterbourne, south Gloucestershire. Rory\u2019s parents, Molly and James Thorner, have created a dinosaur-themed Christmas lights display at their home to raise money for the Grand Appeal - the charity of Bristol Children\u2019s HospitalThe Grand Appeal is the charity of Bristol Children’s Hospital (Zoe Head-Thomas/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Zoe Head-Thomas

A view of the Christmas light display at the home of the Illsley family on Malvern Road in Washington Tyne and Wear, in the north east of England, which is raising funds for Heel &amp; Toe Children\u2019s CharityThe Christmas lights display at the home of the Illsley family on Malvern Road in Washington, Tyne and Wear, which is raising funds for the Heel & Toe Children’s Charity (Owen Humphreys/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

Thirteen-year-old Storm McBain puts the finishing touches to the Christmas light display and decorations at her home in Framwellgate Moor in Durham, in the north east of England, which took four weeks to installThirteen-year-old Storm McBain puts the finishing touches to the Christmas lights display and decorations at her home in Framwellgate Moor in Durham, which took four weeks to install (Owen Humphreys/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

2025 Christmas Christmas lights
The Conversation (0)