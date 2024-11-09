News
In Pictures: Colourful procession for 696th Lord Mayor’s Show in City of London

Performers take part in the Lord Mayor’s Show in the City of London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
More than 7,000 people have been taking part in this year’s Lord Mayor’s Show in the City of London.

The 696th version of the procession also featured 250 horses and more than 50 decorated floats, with new Lord Mayor Alastair King riding in the golden state coach.

Coachmen prepare for the start of the showCoachmen prepare for the start of the show (Stefan Rousseau/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Stefan Rousseau

Alastair King, the 696th Lord Mayor of the City of London, waves from the state coach during the Lord Mayor\u2019s Show in the City of LondonAlastair King, the 696th Lord Mayor of the City of London, waves from the state coach during the Lord Mayor’s Show (Stefan Rousseau/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Stefan Rousseau

Alastair King, the 696th Lord Mayor of the City of London, waves from the state coach(Stefan Rousseau/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Stefan Rousseau

People dressed in period costumes tip their hats during the Lord Mayor\u2019s Show 2024(Stefan Rousseau/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Stefan Rousseau

Performers dance during thehe Lord Mayor\u2019s Show 2024(Stefan Rousseau/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Stefan Rousseau

Horse riders and military personnel were also part of the parade.

Horse riders salute to the crowd the Lord Mayor\u2019s Show 2024(Stefan Rousseau/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Stefan Rousseau

A soldiers sits on the top of a tank during the Lord Mayor\u2019s Show 2024(Stefan Rousseau/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Stefan Rousseau

Military personnel march during the Lord Mayor\u2019s Show 2024(Stefan Rousseau/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Stefan Rousseau

