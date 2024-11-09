In Pictures: Colourful procession for 696th Lord Mayor’s Show in City of London

More than 7,000 people have been taking part in this year’s Lord Mayor’s Show in the City of London.

The 696th version of the procession also featured 250 horses and more than 50 decorated floats, with new Lord Mayor Alastair King riding in the golden state coach.

Coachmen prepare for the start of the show (Stefan Rousseau/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Stefan Rousseau

Alastair King, the 696th Lord Mayor of the City of London, waves from the state coach during the Lord Mayor’s Show (Stefan Rousseau/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Stefan Rousseau

(Stefan Rousseau/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Stefan Rousseau

(Stefan Rousseau/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Stefan Rousseau

(Stefan Rousseau/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Stefan Rousseau

Horse riders and military personnel were also part of the parade.

(Stefan Rousseau/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Stefan Rousseau

(Stefan Rousseau/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Stefan Rousseau