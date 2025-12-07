In Pictures: Dashing through the streets, charity Santas on the way

Thousands of people donned running shoes and Santa costumes as Liverpool began its Christmas countdown with what is described as the UK’s biggest festive 5k fun run.

First staged in 2004, the Liverpool Santa Dash participants are encouraged to fundraise for one of eight charities to support the city.

Meanwhile, in Edinburgh the Santa Dash brought a splash of red and white to Princes Street Gardens.

(Peter Byrne/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

(Peter Byrne/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

(Peter Byrne/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

(Peter Byrne/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

Some of the runners went to extra effort to match the Christmas theme.

(Peter Byrne/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

(Peter Byrne/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

(Peter Byrne/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

(Peter Byrne/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

After the run, participants had coffee or waited for a bus home, although one found another alternative to a sleigh home.

(Peter Byrne/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

(Peter Byrne/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

(Peter Byrne/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

In Edinburgh, the Santa Dash through Princes Street Gardens raised money for the charity When You Wish Upon A Star.

(Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

(Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

(Jane Barlow/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow