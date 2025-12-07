News
In Pictures: Dashing through the streets, charity Santas on the way

Hundreds of people take part in the annual festive Santa Dash through Princes Street Gardens in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Thousands of people donned running shoes and Santa costumes as Liverpool began its Christmas countdown with what is described as the UK’s biggest festive 5k fun run.

First staged in 2004, the Liverpool Santa Dash participants are encouraged to fundraise for one of eight charities to support the city.

Meanwhile, in Edinburgh the Santa Dash brought a splash of red and white to Princes Street Gardens.

People in Santa suits play steel drums(Peter Byrne/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

Two runners hug(Peter Byrne/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

Two participants dressed in blue Santa suits(Peter Byrne/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

Hundreds of costumed runners wait for the race to begin(Peter Byrne/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

Some of the runners went to extra effort to match the Christmas theme.

A group of four dressed in the white outfits of East 17(Peter Byrne/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

A Grinch mask beside a blue Santa(Peter Byrne/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

A shirtless Santa runs with a dog in front of a crowd(Peter Byrne/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

A Chinese dragon dances behind Santa runners(Peter Byrne/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

After the run, participants had coffee or waited for a bus home, although one found another alternative to a sleigh home.

Santas enjoy a beer after the race(Peter Byrne/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

Santas enjoy a seat on a public transport bench(Peter Byrne/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

A Santa riding an electric scooter(Peter Byrne/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

In Edinburgh, the Santa Dash through Princes Street Gardens raised money for the charity When You Wish Upon A Star.

A young child in an elf outfit dances in front of Santas(Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

A woman smiles with her arms outstretched at the Edinburgh Santa Dash(Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Pipers play at the Edinburgh Santa Dash(Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

People dressed as Santa walk past a puddle with a dog(Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

