JD Vance reveals truth about why his wife has not been wearing her wedding ring

US Vice President JD Vance has revealed the truth about the status of his marriage to wife Usha after rumours have been circulating on social media.

JD and Usha have been married for 11 years, having tied the knot in 2014, and have three children together.

However speculation sparked about if their marriage was on the rocks after Usha was seen without her wedding ring while on a visit to a military training facility in North Carolina with First Lady Melania Trump last month.

A spokesperson for Usha said she is a "mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes" in a statement issued to People.

This followed the viral embrace between Vance and Erika Kirk, the widow of the assassinated conservative activist Charlie Kirk. Erika recently addressed that and said: "Whoever is hating on a hug needs a hug."

And now JD Vance has revealed the truth about what's really going on with Usha and him.

In an interview with NBC News, JD Vance said: "You accept that there are some sacrifices and there are some very good things that come along with it, too.

"But our marriage is as strong as it's ever been and I think Usha's really taken to it and it's been kind of cool to see how she's developed and evolved in this new role."

So there we have it. Conspiracy debunked.

