In Pictures: Dazzling displays spread Christmas joy

The owners of a house in Kempsey, Worcestershire, spent hours creating a spectacular display (David Davies/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - David Davies

Christmas is synonymous with the twinkling of lights – and trees, homes and other landmarks have been lit up across the nation.

Photographers from the PA news agency have been snapping some of the most impressive Christmas lights this festive season.

Here are some of the big, bright and unusual displays celebrating Christmas 2024 around the UK.

A tree at Legoland Windsor ResortModel makers created a 33ft tall Christmas tree at the Legoland Windsor Resort in Berkshire (Jordan Pettitt/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jordan Pettitt

Myleene Klass at the Covent Garden Christmas LightsSinger and presenter Myleene Klass switched on the Covent Garden lights this year (Matt Crossick Media Assignments/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Matt Crossick Media Assignments

Covent Garden Christmas LightsVisitors to the famous street clearly enjoyed the spectacular display (Jack Hall Media Assignments/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jack Hall Media Assignments

Poppy Avison-Fell dressed as the Mad Hatter at the unveiling of a 27ft Christmas tree in Castle Howard\u2019s Great Hall in North YorkshirePoppy Avison-Fell dressed as the Mad Hatter at the unveiling of a 27ft Christmas tree in Castle Howard’s Great Hall in North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

One of the most prominent Christmas trees in the UK made the long journey from the North East to London.

Forestry workers felled the 40ft Sitka spruce tree in Northumberland\u2019s Kielder Forest before it made the 330-mile journey south to WestminsterForestry workers felled the 40ft Sitka spruce tree in Northumberland’s Kielder Forest before it made the 330-mile journey south to Westminster (Owen Humphreys/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

The Palace of Westminster Christmas tree in LondonA month later, it took pride of place outside Parliament (Lucy North/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Lucy North

A Neapolitan Nativity scene in Bishop AucklandAn 18th-century Neapolitan nativity scene made up of more than 400 individual pieces was unveiled as part of the Christmas At The Palace’ experience at Auckland Palace in Bishop Auckland (Owen Humphreys/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys Media Assignments

Various celebrities were involved in switching on Christmas lights.

Gareth Malone at the Shard Christmas lights switch-onFamous choirmaster Gareth Malone conducted a special carol performance at the top of The Shard to switch on its lights show (Matt Alexander/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Matt Alexander Media Assignments

Jazzie B at Camden Market\u2019s Christmas lightsSoul II Soul founder, British DJ and music producer Jazzie B, launched Camden Market’s Christmas tree and lights display (David Parry/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - David Parry

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Lady Victoria Starmer in Downing Street next to a Christmas treePrime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Lady Victoria Starmer switched on the Downing Street Christmas lights (Lucy North/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Lucy North

Members of the royal family also got in the Christmas spirit.

Royal Collection Trust staff using ladders to decorate a Christmas treet in St George\u2019s Hall, Windsor CastleRoyal Collection Trust staff used ladders to add the finishing touches to a tree in St George’s Hall, Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Tunnels of fairy lights during Luminate SandringhamTunnels of fairy lights were created for Luminate Sandringham (Joe Giddens/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Joe Giddens

Aerial view of Christmas lights on Regent Street and S James\u2019s MarketThe spectacular Spirit Of Christmas in London’s West End marked the 70th anniversary of Regent Street’s festive displays (Jack Hall/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jack Hall Media Assignments

Merry Marylebone Christmas LightsThe Merry Marylebone Christmas Lights event in London drew large crowds (David Parry/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - David Parry

A woman decorating a Christmas tree at Warwick CastleVal Goldman put the finishing touches to the Christmas trees in the Blue Boudoir at Warwick Castle (Jacob King/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

However, you do not need a palace or a castle to create an impression as the owners of a house in central Scotland showed.

Christmas lights on a home in Larbert, ScotlandThe Christmas lights on a home in Larbert looked fantastic (PA)PA Wire/PA Images - PA

