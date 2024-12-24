In Pictures: Dazzling displays spread Christmas joy

Christmas is synonymous with the twinkling of lights – and trees, homes and other landmarks have been lit up across the nation.

Photographers from the PA news agency have been snapping some of the most impressive Christmas lights this festive season.

Here are some of the big, bright and unusual displays celebrating Christmas 2024 around the UK.

Model makers created a 33ft tall Christmas tree at the Legoland Windsor Resort in Berkshire (Jordan Pettitt/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jordan Pettitt

Singer and presenter Myleene Klass switched on the Covent Garden lights this year (Matt Crossick Media Assignments/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Matt Crossick Media Assignments

Visitors to the famous street clearly enjoyed the spectacular display (Jack Hall Media Assignments/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jack Hall Media Assignments

Poppy Avison-Fell dressed as the Mad Hatter at the unveiling of a 27ft Christmas tree in Castle Howard’s Great Hall in North Yorkshire (Danny Lawson/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

One of the most prominent Christmas trees in the UK made the long journey from the North East to London.

Forestry workers felled the 40ft Sitka spruce tree in Northumberland’s Kielder Forest before it made the 330-mile journey south to Westminster (Owen Humphreys/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

A month later, it took pride of place outside Parliament (Lucy North/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Lucy North

An 18th-century Neapolitan nativity scene made up of more than 400 individual pieces was unveiled as part of the Christmas At The Palace’ experience at Auckland Palace in Bishop Auckland (Owen Humphreys/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys Media Assignments

Various celebrities were involved in switching on Christmas lights.

Famous choirmaster Gareth Malone conducted a special carol performance at the top of The Shard to switch on its lights show (Matt Alexander/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Matt Alexander Media Assignments

Soul II Soul founder, British DJ and music producer Jazzie B, launched Camden Market’s Christmas tree and lights display (David Parry/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - David Parry

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and his wife Lady Victoria Starmer switched on the Downing Street Christmas lights (Lucy North/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Lucy North

Members of the royal family also got in the Christmas spirit.

Royal Collection Trust staff used ladders to add the finishing touches to a tree in St George’s Hall, Windsor Castle (Andrew Matthews/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Andrew Matthews

Tunnels of fairy lights were created for Luminate Sandringham (Joe Giddens/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Joe Giddens

The spectacular Spirit Of Christmas in London’s West End marked the 70th anniversary of Regent Street’s festive displays (Jack Hall/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jack Hall Media Assignments

The Merry Marylebone Christmas Lights event in London drew large crowds (David Parry/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - David Parry

Val Goldman put the finishing touches to the Christmas trees in the Blue Boudoir at Warwick Castle (Jacob King/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

However, you do not need a palace or a castle to create an impression as the owners of a house in central Scotland showed.