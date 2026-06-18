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In Pictures: Haute couture and horsing around at Royal Ascot Ladies’ Day

In Pictures: Haute couture and horsing around at Royal Ascot Ladies’ Day
Racegoers on day three – Ladies’ Day -of Royal Ascot at Ascot racecourse in Berkshire (John Walton/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - John Walton

Racegoers revelled in the fun and colour on Ladies’ Day at Royal Ascot for the third day of the annual meeting.

High-stakes fashion attracted as much attention as the action on the course as royalty mixed with racing fans.

A woman wears a hat with a model of a chair perched on the edgeTake a seat… one innovative design at Royal Ascot (Aaron Chown/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

A woman wears a hat with a butterfly designA nod to nature (Jonathan Brady/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

A woman wears a hat meant to resemble rosesFlower power on Ladies Day (Jonathan Brady/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

Two racegoers wear contrasting red and orange hatsRacegoers on day three of Royal Ascot (Jonathan Brady/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

Two women wear hats with giant pom-pomsFashionable fun at Royal Ascot (Jonathan Brady/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

The Queen wearing a hat at Ascot racecourseThe Queen at Ascot Racecourse (John Walton/PA)PA Archive/PA Images - John Walton

A woman sports a bag with a 10,000 dollar bill designOne racegoer showed bags of style (Aaron Chown/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

A woman sports a multi-coloured feather-like hatFashion on show on day three of Royal Ascot (Jonathan Brady/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

As well as being famous for attracting glamorous outfits and eye-catching headwear, Ladies’ Day features the prestigious Ascot Gold Cup race.

A woman wears a hat that looks like a bunch of flowersRacegoers on Ladies Day (John Walton/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - John Walton

A woman wears a hat with pink and yellow sectionsA splash of colour on day three of Royal Ascot (Mike Egerton/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Mike Egerton

A woman wears a hat while holding a pair od binocularsOne racegoer was not going to miss a thing (Jonathan Brady/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

A man in a red suit poses with women wearing red hatsOne man matched his outfit well (Mike Egerton/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Mike Egerton

A woman wears a pink hatStylish millinery was on show (John Walton/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - John Walton

A woman wears a hat with a lion designLadies’ Day is an annual highlight in the racing calendar (Jonathan Brady/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

Ascot Ladies Day
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