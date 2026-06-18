In Pictures: Haute couture and horsing around at Royal Ascot Ladies’ Day

Racegoers revelled in the fun and colour on Ladies’ Day at Royal Ascot for the third day of the annual meeting.
High-stakes fashion attracted as much attention as the action on the course as royalty mixed with racing fans.
Take a seat… one innovative design at Royal Ascot (Aaron Chown/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown
A nod to nature (Jonathan Brady/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady
Flower power on Ladies Day (Jonathan Brady/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady
Racegoers on day three of Royal Ascot (Jonathan Brady/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady
Fashionable fun at Royal Ascot (Jonathan Brady/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady
The Queen at Ascot Racecourse (John Walton/PA)PA Archive/PA Images - John Walton
One racegoer showed bags of style (Aaron Chown/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown
Fashion on show on day three of Royal Ascot (Jonathan Brady/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady
As well as being famous for attracting glamorous outfits and eye-catching headwear, Ladies’ Day features the prestigious Ascot Gold Cup race.
Racegoers on Ladies Day (John Walton/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - John Walton
A splash of colour on day three of Royal Ascot (Mike Egerton/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Mike Egerton
One racegoer was not going to miss a thing (Jonathan Brady/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady
One man matched his outfit well (Mike Egerton/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Mike Egerton
Stylish millinery was on show (John Walton/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - John Walton
Ladies’ Day is an annual highlight in the racing calendar (Jonathan Brady/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady