In Pictures: It’s now or never for Boxing Day dip enthusiasts

Swimmers dressed as Elvis take part in the Folkestone Lions’ Boxing Day Dip at Sunny Sands Beach in Folkestone (Gareth Fuller/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

Fans of Boxing Day dips up and down the UK have been taking to the water as the country starts to recover from the excesses of Christmas Day.

In Kent, a group of swimmers dressed as Elvis Presley looked all shook up as they posed for the cameras after their frolics in the sea.

Swimmers dressed as Elvis take part in the Folkestone Lions\u2019 Boxing Day Dip at Sunny Sands Beach in FolkestoneIt was far from a Blue Christmas for these participants (Gareth Fuller/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

Swimmers take part in the Folkestone Lions\u2019 Boxing Day Dip at Sunny Sands Beach in FolkestoneSwimmers take part in the Folkestone Lions’ Boxing Day Dip at Sunny Sands beach (Gareth Fuller/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

Swimmers take part in the Folkestone Lions\u2019 Boxing Day Dip at Sunny Sands Beach in FolkestoneFancy dress costumes were the order of the day (Gareth Fuller/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

Heading north, the annual Boxing Day dip was also taking place at Tynemouth beach.

Swimmers take part in the annual Boxing Day Dip at Tynemouth BeachAll present and correct at Tynemouth beach (Owen Humphreys/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

Swimmers take part in the annual Boxing Day Dip at Tynemouth Beach(Owen Humphreys/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Owen Humphreys

Away from the beach, the Royal Albert Dock in Liverpool was the venue for another dip.

Boxing Day SwimBoxing Day swims took place throughout the country (Peter Byrne/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

Boxing Day SwimThe cold weather proved no deterrent (Peter Byrne/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

Two women in fancy dress in the waterSplashing out on Boxing Day (Peter Byrne/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Peter Byrne

The crowds also turned out for a non-maritime tradition, the Tedworth Hunt’s Boxing Day meet in Pewsey, Wiltshire.

Hounds meet members of the publicThe Tedworth Hunt’s traditional meet was one of several taking place on Boxing Day (Ben Birchall/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Birchall

Riders and hounds during the Tedworth Hunt\u2019s Boxing Day meet in Pewsey, WiltshireRiders and hounds during the annual meet (Ben Birchall/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Birchall

Riders and hounds during the Tedworth Hunt\u2019s Boxing Day meet in Pewsey, WiltshireRiders and hounds set off (Ben Birchall/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Birchall

