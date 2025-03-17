In Pictures: Pints and parades as revellers say ‘slainte’ to St Patrick

Ireland made sure it was not left out of an event that is now truly global as revellers marked the feast day of the island’s patron saint St Patrick in the usual way.

Crowds took to the streets in cities and towns including Dublin, Belfast and Athy in Co Kildare as pageants unfolded with Irish dancers and leprechaun costumes in evidence.

Marching bands from North America and Austria joined the festivities in the Irish capital while many raised a glass in celebration.

There were also events in Galway, Limerick, Cork, Belfast and Londonderry.

In Dublin, members of the Defence Forces and An Garda Siochana played their part in festivities while in Athy, Irish step dancers led the parade.

In London, the Princess of Wales paid a visit to the Irish Guards, buying a round of drinks as well as admiring the regimental mascot, an Irish wolfhound.

Dressed in green, Kate wore a shamrock as she met service personnel.

