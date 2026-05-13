In Pictures: Pomp, pageantry and political intrigue at opening of Parliament

Westminster was full of pomp and pageantry on Wednesday as the State Opening of Parliament and the King’s Speech took place after days of Labour infighting and intrigue.

The ceremonial occasion marks the formal beginning of the parliamentary year at a time of peril for Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer as he faces growing calls to resign.

Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle is robed up ahead of the State Opening of Parliament (Stefan Rousseau/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Stefan Rousseau

The King’s Bodyguard of the Yeomen of the Guard carry out a ceremonial search at the Palace of Westminster (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Kirsty Wigglesworth

The Band of the Royal Marines play (Ben Whitley/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Whitley

Tory peer and author Michael Dobbs was one of those taking his seat early in the Lords (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Kirsty Wigglesworth

It was a gloomy day in London as some of the key protagonists headed to Parliament.

The King and Queen leave Buckingham Palace in the Irish State Coach (Ben Whitley/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Whitley

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Lady Victoria Starmer head out of number 10 Downing Street (James Manning/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - James Manning

Officials in Queen Alexandra’s State Coach carry the Imperial State Crown (Ben Whitley/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Whitley

Campaigners from anti-monarchy group Republic hold a protest in Westminster (Lucy North/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Lucy North

Members of the King’s Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a 41-gun salute from Green Park to signal the start of the State Opening of Parliament and King’s Speech (Ben Whitley/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Ben Whitley

The King set out the Government’s priorities for the coming months in the speech which was watched by MPs and peers.

Charles, watched by Camilla, delivers the King’s Speech (Kirsty Wigglesworth/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Kirsty Wigglesworth

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer smiles as he walks through the Member’s Lobby to the House of Lords (Toby Melville/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Toby Melville

Health Secretary Wes Streeting was in attendance after his morning meeting with the Prime Minister (Toby Melville/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Toby Melville

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage was another interested observer (Toby Melville/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Toby Melville

After delivering the speech, Charles left the Lords with Camilla to return to Buckingham Palace.

Camilla heads down the steps (Aaron Chown/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown