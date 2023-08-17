In Pictures: Smiles abound as A-level results are released

The months-long wait for A-level results has ended for thousands of students.

The opening of envelopes was an anxious moment for many teenagers but there were lots of smiles those heading off to university after two years of study.

Students at Brighton Girls School celebrate their results (Gareth Fuller/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

Brighton Girls School pupils Mary Watts (left) and Tallulah Huggins were all smiles (Gareth Fuller/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Gareth Fuller

Richard Osborne (left) and Rhys Marjoram checked out their grades at Langley School in Loddon, Norfolk (Joe Giddens/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Joe Giddens

May Drinkell (right) and Fleur Barton-Grimley could not hide their excitement (Joe Giddens/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Joe Giddens

In the West Midlands, there was relief and joy for teenagers at a school in Sutton Coldfield.

Some students at Plantsbrook School in Sutton Coldfield, went outside to open their envelopes (Jacob King/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

Alicia Duffus studied her results carefully (Jacob King/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jacob King

Students at Ark Acton Academy in Acton, west London, got together to compare results (Aaron Chown/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

Julia and Vijayakemaran both looked happy at Ark Acton Academy in Acton, west London (Aaron Chown/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

A school in west London had an important visitor on A-level results day.

Labour’s shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson spoke to A-level student Jonathan Russell, 18, during a visit to MBS Sixth Form at Marylebone Boys’ School in Paddington (James Manning/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - James Manning

Ms Phillipson checked out results online (James Manning/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - James Manning

Kirsten Marks (right) and Elizaveta Filatova shared a hug at Sydenham High School in south-east London (Jonathan Brady/PA) PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

At Lagan College in Belfast, students were jumping with joy.

Head girl Mirran Morrison was thrilled by her A-level results (Liam McBurney/PA)_ PA Wire/PA Images - Liam McBurney