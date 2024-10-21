News
In Picutres: St Andrews’ students soap up the fun of Raisin Monday

Students enjoying the traditional Raisin Monday foam fight at the University of St Andrews (Jane Barlow/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Students gathered at the University of St Andrews in Fife to take part in the annual Raisin Monday foam fight.

It is a tradition at the Scottish university and attracts scores of students and onlookers.

Students covered in shaving foamStudents take part in the traditional Raisin Monday foam fight on St Salvator’s Lower College Lawn at the University of St Andrews (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Students covered in shaving foamThe foam fight is an annual tradition (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Students covered in shaving foamScores of undergraduates look forward to the ‘welcome’ ceremony (Jane Barlow/PA)(PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

A student in glasses covered in shaving foamThe foam dousing is part of the first term fun at St Andrews (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

As part of Raisin Week, the university runs a mentoring scheme where freshers are adopted as “children” by older students, who act as their “parents”.

The tradition is intended to help freshers meet new people and settle in.

Students in fancy dress on university lawnStudents in fancy dress on university lawn (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Students covered in makeup and foamThe annual event helps undergraduates to make friends (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Raisin Monday 2024Applying colourful makeup before the foaming begins is part of the fun (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Raisin Week is so called because “children” traditionally gave their academic “parents” a pound of raisins as a thank you for welcoming them.

Laughing students covered in foamThe event is a centrepiece of undergraduates’ first term at the university (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Three smiling student taking part in the traditional Raisin Monday foam fightThe foam event helps new students to bond (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

Students in floral headdresses and grass skirts covered in shaving foamSome students donned floral headdresses and grass skirts before being covered in shaving foam (Jane Barlow/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jane Barlow

