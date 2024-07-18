Instagrammer dies after filming in Indian waterfall

An influencer in India has died after falling while filming a video at the Kumbhe waterfall.

Aanvi Kamdar, 26, was on a trip with seven friends in the western state of Maharashtra when she fell into a 300-foot gorge.

The tragic accident is believed to have taken place at around 10.30am on 16 July.

According to police, it is thought that Kamdar had been shooting an Instagram reel when she slipped and fell.

Kamdar who is a trained chartered accountant often posts about her travels on her Instagram account @theglocaljournal where she amassed over 275,000 followers.

In response to the accident, local emergency crews – the police and Coast Guard - arrived at the scene.

“She had fallen about 300-350 feet. Despite reaching her, rescuing her was challenging due to her injuries and heavy rain, so we used a vertical pulley,” a rescuer said, as per NDTV.

A six-hour operation took place by the local authorities to rescue Kamdar from the gorge but later she sadly died at a local hospital on Tuesday.

Tourists have been warned by Maharashtra officials to put their safety first and not to take any risks.

Meanwhile, tributes have been pouring in on Kamdar's Instagram posts.

One person said: "Rest in peace Aanvi, you were an inspiration to many. Condolences to your family and all your friends and fans."

"Your laughter and kindness will forever echo in our hearts. Rest peacefully girl," and someone else commented: "Rip gone too soon!"

