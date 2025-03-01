The 'Instagram theory' could prove which couples will break up – and which won't

There's a relationship theory circulating on Instagram and TikTok that claims those who frequently share their partners online are more likely to break up.

Instagrammer Jamey Lee (@putoutcontent) shared his candid take in a video that racked up a staggering 5.2 million views.

"Want to know how you can tell if a couple is not going to last?" Jamey asked, adding, "How often are they posting each other on each other's Instagram."

He called his observation "The Instagram Theory," in which he claims that every time he's seen a couple "blast" each other non-stop on social media in the form of Instagram Stories and wholesome snaps, "they don't last more than six months." Or, if they're lucky, he suggests they might make it to a year.

Jamey went on to claim they tend to have the "nastiest breakup you can ever imagine."

He believes this is because those in "healthy relationships" don't feel the need to broadcast they're happy as they "have nothing to prove."

Whereas those who are genuinely happy don't feel the need for validation.

"Some people need to let everyone know that the outside looks good, when the inside not so much," he concluded.

@putoutcontent (Instagram)/iStock

Jamey's theory certainly sparked a heated debate in the comments, with one hitting back: "Bro what? She’s my best friend. She loves creating videos of us and I love sharing them. We both love to show each other off. Who hurt you?"

Another chimed in: "Not me and my man. We’re getting married and we’re happy as ever and I post him all the time."

Meanwhile, a third sided with Jamey and unfortunately learnt his theory "the hard way."

You may also like...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.