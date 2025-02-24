A famous song from the musical Les Miserables has become a trending TikTok sound almost overnight, as people united to share their everyday woes.

The sound is from the 2012 film version of the popular musical and is widely seen as the saddest song where Fantine (Anne Hathaway) is fired from her job, finds herself destitute and has to work in prostitution in order to survive.

While singing the song, viewers see Fantine's head has been cut and some of her teeth have been pulled out, all in a bid to make more money to take care of her daughter.

"'I had a dream my life would be, so different from this hell I'm living," Hathaway tearfully sings, which is the part of the song that is used in the trend.

In this TikTok trend, we see people share things that make life just that little bit worse.

For example, TikTok creator Sare (@sredm0nd) shared a clip of herself crying and hugging herself to the song with the caption: "Me as soon as the sun starts to go down on Sunday evening."





@sredm0nd HOW IS IT ALREADY OVER #sundayscaries

Clearly not a fan of the Sunday scaries, like many as the video has over 2.7m views, 888,000 likes, and thousands of comments from people who could relate to this feeling.

One person wrote: "The Sunday scaries be hitting on Saturdays lately."

"Literally bc two days off is not enough," another person said.

Someone else added: "I get the Sunday scaries on Friday evening."

"It’s actually so depressing we feel like this </3," a fourth person commented.

Another viral video from the trend is by TikToker Harry (@harryoliver_29) who couldn't hide his despair as he looked into his fridge with the caption: "When healthy me did the food shop and now fatty me is looking for a sweet treat."





This video has over 2.8m views, 583,000 likes and thousands of comments where everyone feels the same about a sweet treat.

"It makes you start to think about baking," one person wrote.

Another person said: "I had to try and recover from a hangover with a smoothie once."

"I am my own worst enemy," someone else admitted.

A fourth person added: "And then I need to spend double the price for a sweet treat from a corner shop."

"Went out last night and got folklore drunk instead of 1989 drunk again," TikToker Nate (@notstraightnate) posted as he sat on the floor in embarrassment.

(For those who aren't Swifties, he is referring to when you get depressive drunk (like the slower folklore songs) rather than happy and carefree drunk (like the pop hits from 1989)).





@notstraightnate we’ll get there eventually #swiftie #swifttok #taylorswift #fyp

This video received 513,000 views, 118,000 likes and thousands of comments from fellow Swifties who knew exactly what he was talking about.

One person posted: "I always end up getting “WERE YOU SENT BY SOMEONE WHO WANTED ME DEAD” drunk," referring to the song "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived," from the Tortured Poets Department.

"Being 'I Almost Do' drunk is a dangerous game," another person wrote, referring to the song from Red.

Someone else added: "Gave up drinking so I could get 'Midnights' high."

"I just gave up on drinking when I kept getting 'You’re Losing Me' and 'So Long London' drunk instead of 'Bejeweled' and 'Welcome to New York' drunk," a fourth person admitted.

