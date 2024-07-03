Expert reveals whether drinking cold water is actually bad for you

A debate has erupted online over whether cold water is bad for you – and now, one expert has put the debate to bed.

According to the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, men over the age of 19 are recommended to consume 3.7 litres of water per day. Meanwhile, women are expected to drive 2.7 litres.

Nick Hird from ViDrate has addressed the concerns of some, by insisting both cold and room temperature water hydrates you effectively.



"Some cultures advise against cold water, fearing it disrupts digestion or hinders your body's ability to cool down. While there's limited evidence suggesting cold water might thicken mucus, it doesn't outweigh the hydration benefits," he said.

"Cold water might even give you a slight edge during exercise, with some studies suggesting it aids in keeping your core temperature cooler. While there's a tiny calorie burn from your body warming up the water, it's not a major weight-loss strategy," he claimed.

While cold water is generally a great choice, Nick said there are a "few exceptions" to bear in mind, citing research from the National Library of Medicine that suggests cold water may trigger migraines in people who suffer from them.

"It's also important to remember that warm water can be less thirst-quenching, so be extra mindful of staying hydrated in hot weather," he noted. "Overall, listen to your body! Cool water is perfectly safe and refreshing, but if you have any specific concerns or conditions, consulting your doctor is always a good idea."

