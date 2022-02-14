Tributes have poured in for director Ivan Reitman after it was announced he has died at the age of 75.

The director and filmmaker much-loved for directing the 1984 Ghostbusters film, among many others, died at his home in California.

His children said in a joint statement: “Our family is grieving the unexpected loss of a husband, father and grandfather who taught us to always seek the magic in life.

“We take comfort that his work as a film-maker brought laughter and happiness to countless others around the world. While we mourn privately, we hope those who knew him through his films will remember him always.”

Reitman’s death has been met with an outpouring of tributes from those who knew him personally and those who were fans of his work.

Actress and producer Mindy Kaling wrote: “Ivan Reitman was old school in the best way, and kind. I loved working with him.

“It’s sad he’s gone, it makes me feel older and like my childhood movies are more faraway than ever. RIP.”

Actor Ernie Hudson wrote: “I am deeply saddened by the loss of Ivan’ Reitman. Truly a great man and filmmaker who I had honor and privilege of knowing and working with.

“Deepest condolences to Jason and the entire family. May he RIP.”

A Twitter account for the new Ghostbusters film wrote: “See you on the other side. Rest In Peace Ivan Reitman.”



Others spoke about the advice and encouragement Reitman had given them on their own projects.



Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Filmmaker Phil Lord wrote: “Ivan Reitman was very good to me and @chrizmillr. He sought us out and encouraged us when we made our first movie.

“He saw an early cut of Spider-verse (‘Half of this is the best movie I have ever seen and the other half is bad’) and spent DAYS giving us helpful notes… RIP Ivan.”

Actor Breckin Meyer said: “Ivan Reitman produced Road Trip and there wasn’t, and still isn’t, a day that we forgot what a COMEDIC MASTER he was.

“Growing up on his work & THEN getting to work with him was a dream. He was encouraging, brilliant and pretty much right about everything. RIP Ivan and thank you.”

Filmmaker Jon Hurwitz added: “Animal House, Meatballs, Stripes, Ghostbusters, Twins, Kindergarten Cop, Beethoven, Dave, Space Jam, Private Parts, Road Trip, Old School.

“What a legacy of classics. Ivan Reitman was always kind and supportive when our paths crossed. My deepest condolences to his family.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.