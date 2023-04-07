Bus driver who quit after being abused by students receives thousands in donations

A bus driver in the US state of Ohio has become a viral sensation thanks to her foul-mouthed rant at misbehaving students and has resulted in a huge outpouring of support that will help her retire.

Jackie Miller had been driving school buses for 15 years, the last two of which she spent on the Amherst route. However, she dramatically quit earlier this week after footage emerged of her yelling at a student who had reportedly sprayed perfume hoping to trigger her asthma.

In the clip, she declares: "I'm sick of you, I'm done with it. I'm gonna start f*****g kicking some serious a**" adding "Do you hear me? My foot's gonna be so far up your a** it's gonna dangle out your f*****g nose."

She continues the rant and eventually says she is "done with this s**t" and quits the job.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

"Do you hear me? My foot's gonna be so far up your a** it's gonna dangle out your f*****g nose."Speaking to local news Miller apologised and said that the incident capped of a particularly “challenging” day. Although she said sorry for her reaction she said that she wouldn't take anything back. "This is a plight of all bus drivers. … We are treated with such lack of respect,” she added.





@gshift4 Amherst Bus Driver has had enough and goes off. #gshift4 #crazy #busdriver #busdriversoftiktok #busdriverlife #ohio #amherst #phycho #losthershit #schoolbus

Despite the outburst, Miller has since become an unlikely hero after the footage went viral with a local clothing company even creating a t-shirt bearing one of her slogans from the rant.

The garment, which bears the quote: "My foot’s gonna be so far up your ass it’s going to dangle from your nose" is on sale for $25 with $5 from every sale going directly to Miller to help her in her retirement.

Jacqui Adkins, the owner of Main Street Threads, where the t-shirt is on sale said: "We all kind of just felt for her in that moment. Like, we’ve all had bad days, we’ve all gone through hardships and I think our hearts just kind of bled for her."

The t-shirt sales are part of a wider fundraiser via GoFundMe for Miller which has already raised more than $90,000. Organiser Jeff Grob recognised that school bus drivers are “underpaid and under-appreciated” and how “kids these days are out of control and no one is allowed to reprimand them in fear of losing their job.”

Speaking to 3News, Miller said: "There’s just no words to say how grateful that I am for the people who have supported me. It restores your faith in humanity. It makes you think that not all people are bad, that there’s really good people in the world.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.