Social media users 'fix' new Jaguar car ad after divisive rebrand

The new Jaguar campaign which has undergone a drastic rebrand has sparked a divisive response online, with some on board with its modern edge – and others being quick to "fix" it.

The ad teases the new Type 00 model and features slogans including 'delete ordinary,' 'copy nothing' and 'live vivid' – a far cry from what some critics are saying online.

"This is the most colourful funeral I've ever watched," one viewer hit back, while another chimed in: "Don’t worry, Jaguar. No one is going to copy you."

As a part of Jaguar's rebrand, they also shared the new design of an electric car during Miami Art Week. And that in itself has sparked further criticism for not being unveiled at a car show.

Another critic believes Jaguar created the "ugliest" car in history – but at least it makes older models look more appealing, according to them.

Meanwhile, Piers Morgan's son humoured the team behind the rebrand were Gen Zers participating in the viral 'Sambas and a little red bag' TikTok trend.

Elsewhere, former Formula 1 driver, Johnny Herbert, called the brand's decision to remove the cat from their front logo "the most unbelievable marketing decision".

"To take the cat off Jaguar just seems the most unbelievable marketing decision I think I have ever seen. Everyone I have spoken to just doesn’t get it. If they had made a better product, it would be selling and you wouldn’t need an expensive new logo. The product is not capturing people’s imagination," he said.

"You look at it and wonder what it is trying to achieve. Where is it pitching itself at? Who is it trying to appeal to? I am confused."

In a statement to Fox News, Jaguar said: "Our brand relaunch for Jaguar is a bold and imaginative reinvention and as expected it has attracted attention and debate. As proud custodians at such a remarkable point in Jaguar’s history we have preserved iconic symbols while taking a dramatic leap forward.

"The brand reveal is only the first step in this exciting new era and we look forward to sharing more on Jaguar’s transformation in the coming days and weeks."

