Did Jason Derulo really fall down the Met Gala steps?

The Met Gala may have wrapped for another year, but the conversation is far from over — from surprise pregnancies to controversial couture, and now, a viral photo of a man tumbling down the iconic steps, with the internet convinced it’s Jason Derulo.

Various X/Twitter posts have been racking up views in the millions, with one account by the name of 'PopCulture' claiming: "BREAKING: Jason Derulo has fallen down the stairs at the Met Gala."

The photo shows a man going headfirst down a set of red stairs as two suited men, seemingly security, trying to help ease the situation.

"Camera man was on point with one shot," one user humoured, as another chimed in: "I know that 'fall' is the right word, but that seems to be insufficient to describe what's happening here."

Meanwhile, a third quipped: "Oh my god, I hope he's okay!"

Spoiler alert: It wasn't the 'Savage Love' singer, nor did it take place at the 2025 Met Gala.

The bizarre joke seemingly dates back to 2015, when the image of a prankster falling down the 2011 Cannes Film Festival stairs went viral.

For some strange reason, people started claiming it was Derulo, and it has resurfaced ever since. Even Derulo himself stepped in to shut down the rumours.

"Lmao I’m at rehearsal in LA. Fuq ya’ll! Lol," Derulo wrote on Instagram back in 2015.

...Another day of don't believe everything you see on the internet.

