Blackpink's Lisa confuses fans with 'Rosa Parks' underwear at the Met Gala

As celebrities graced the Met Gala red carpet in their extravagant ensembles, eagle-eyed viewers were left doing a double-take – was that Rosa Parks embroidered on Lisa’s underwear?

On Monday (5 May), the Blackpink and White Lotus star donned a lace bodysuit by Louis Vuitton complete with an embroidered jacket.

On the bottom half of the lace appeared to be various faces of women, with some speculating that one was civil rights activist Rosa Parks.

Inevitably, spectators headed over to X/Twitter to express their confusion, with one writing: "I was wondering why Rosa Parks was trending got scared.... I know Lisa does not have Rosa Parks all over her underwear right now. WHO THOUGHT THIS WAS A GOOD IDEA????? Mind you not only is it highly distasteful how is this on theme?"

Another penned: "Why the hell Lisa got Rosa Parks on her panties??? I'm so confused."

Another called for her PR team to be fired:





One person called the attire "disrespectful":





Another meme-ified the moment:





Louis Vuitton has since clarified the inspiration behind the outfit. In a statement to various outlets, a representative explained that artist Henry Taylor created the print and depicts "portraits of figures who have been a part of the artist’s life".

It was said to be initially commissioned by creative director Pharrell Williams for his spring 2024 collection for LV.

However, they didn't clarify who the faces were.

The theme for the fundraising event was Superfine: Tailoring Black Style, with the dress code being described as "tailored for you" in line with the exhibition theme, with a focus on menswear.

Indy100 reached out to Lisa's representative for comment

You may also like...

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.



