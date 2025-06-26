Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are preparing for their wedding in Venice, which has been dubbed the “wedding of the century” – but the costs have sparked plenty of criticism online.

The Amazon founder and his wife-to-be sailed into the Venice lagoon on board Bezos’s $500 million mega yacht, Koru.

Around 200 wedding guests — many of them celebrities — will fill the city’s waterways and luxury hotels along the Grand Canal.

The wedding is expected to cost between $10 and $20 million — about $50,000 per guest – and it’s got critics asking the same question on social media.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are set to marry this week Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Breakthrough Prize

That question? If Bezos can afford to be spending so much on a wedding, why can’t he afford for Amazon to pay more tax?

Bernie Sanders took to Twitter/X and wrote: “This is oligarchy. This is obscene.

“While 60 per cent live paycheck to paycheck and kids go hungry, Jeff Bezos, worth $230 billion, goes to Venice on his $500 million yacht for a $20 million wedding and spends $5 million on a ring while his real tax rate is just 1.1 per cent.

“End this oligarchy.”

One wrote: “Jeff Bezos is worth $230 billion and is reportedly spending $20 million on a three-day wedding in Venice while sailing around on his $500 million yacht. If he can afford to do that, he can afford a wealth tax and to pay Amazon workers a living wage. Hello?”



“If Jeff Bezos can afford to rent Venice for his wedding then he can afford to pay more taxes,” another said.



Who is on the wedding invites list for the Bezos wedding?

Orlando Bloom, Ivanka Trump, Kim Kardashian and Tom Brady are among the A-listers rumoured to be in attendance.

