Lauren Sanchez hits back over Blue Origin criticism in 'fired up' post

Jeff Bezos's wife, Lauren Sanchez, has hit back at criticism of the Blue Origin 11-minute journey to space, saying she gets "really fired up" by the comments.

On Monday (14 April), a full female crew, including Sanchez, Gayle King, Aisha Bowe, Amanda Nguyen, and Kerianne Flynn, embarked on the journey flying almost 2,000 miles per hour.

Celebrities have candidly criticised the flight, with some asking what the point of the mission was, given bigger issues are going on in the world.

Earlier this month, actress Olivia Munn expressed her concerns about the flight during an episode of Today With Jenna and Friends.

"I know this probably isn’t the cool thing to say, but there are so many other things that are so important in the world right now," she said.

"I know this is probably obnoxious, but like, it’s so much money to go to space, and there’s a lot of people who can’t even afford eggs.

"What’s the point? Is it historic that you guys are going on a ride? I think it’s a bit gluttonous. Space exploration was to further our knowledge and to help mankind.

"What are they gonna do up there that has made it better for us down here? I don’t know if all that rocket fuel is good, this is a lot of resources being spent."

Emily Ratajkowski also called it "beyond parody," adding: "[Saying] that you care about Mother Earth and it’s about Mother Earth, and you’re going up in a spaceship that is built and paid for by a company that’s single-handedly destroying the planet?"

So when reporters asked some of the crew how they felt about the comments, Sanchez hit back: "I get really fired up."

"I would love to have them come to Blue Origin and see the thousands of employees that don't just work here but they put their heart and soul into this vehicle," she said. "They love their work and they love the mission and it's a big deal for them."

"So when we hear comments like that, I just say, 'Trust me. Come with me. I'll show you what this is about, and it's, it's really eye-opening,'" she added.

