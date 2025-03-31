Why Venice is calling out 'fake news' before Jeff Bezos' wedding to Lauren Sanchez

The wedding of Jeff Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sanchez will be hosted in the city in Venice, it has been confirmed.

The multi-billionaire who owns The Washington Post and founded Amazon will tie the knot in the Italian city, sparking concern about an influx of wedding guests, particularly as a tourist tax has been introduced.

Venice denied reports that the upcoming ceremony will cause disruption for residents and tourists. The city denied claims that Bezos had booked Venice’s main luxury hotels and had reserved a significant number of gondolas and water taxis which are typically used by locals and tourists for transport.

“The many speculations and fake news circulating about Jeff Bezos’ wedding are completely unfounded,” the statement, shared with NBC News , said.

Italian media have reported that the wedding will take place between 24-26 June, with a few days of celebration, however the short statement did not give a date for the wedding.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos will get married in Venice this summer Getty

Only 200 guests will be in attendance, the city said, a number that is considered easy to accommodate without disruption to the city or its citizens and tourists.

The city said it is used to hosting events “much larger than this”.

The statement said: “Venice is used to being the stage for events and shows every week, without significant impacts.” Venice has hosted the G20 and G7 summits, the Architecture and Cinema Biennales, and private events and other weddings - George and Amal Clooney got married there in 2014.

In the past year, Venice has tried to limit its number of visitors by introducing a €5 entrance fee amid complaints from locals about overcrowding and disruption.

Luigi Brugnaro, the city’s mayor, previously said the aim is to discourage tourists from visiting the city on the same days "to give Venice the respect it deserves".

Following a successful trial last year, day trippers who book ahead of their visit this summer will have to pay €5 (£4.17; $5.41) to gain access to the Italian city on certain days between April and July. The fee rises to €10 if they book less than four days in advance.

Regarding the upcoming Bezos wedding, mayor Luigi Brugnaro said: “We are mutually working and supporting the organizers, to ensure that the event will be absolutely respectful of the fragility and uniqueness of the city.”

