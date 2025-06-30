Monster Hunter Wilds performance issues finally addressed - with mixed results

It seems Capcomhas delivered some performance improvements to Monster Hunter Wilds on PC with Title Update 2 after all - but with mixed results and the update itself seems to have caused brand new issues.

Capcom officially revealed Title Update 2 on Friday (27 June) and it went live on Monday (30 June). While new monsters, gameplay features (such as underwater combat) and more were shared, Capcom did not mention anything about improving performance during the reveal.

However, on Monday, Capcom's Monster Hunter Status account posted: "With Title Update 2's arrival, we have resolved a previous issue where shader compilation during gameplay caused high CPU load and unstable performance."

Patch notes for Title Update 2 also revealed "overall VRAM usage" has been "reduced" which helps to improve performance and stability. VRAM (Video RAM) is memory on a graphics card (GPU) that's used to store required data for rendering images and displaying them on the screen.

To put this into perspective of how much the PC version of Monster Hunter Wilds needs these performance fixes, persistent issues and updates not being that well received by players have dropped the game's recent rating on Steam to "overwhelmingly negative". Its overall rating is "mixed".

So it seems Capcom actually has worked on these problems and has acknowledged these issues - but it doesn't seem everything has quite gone to plan.

Starting with Capcom itself, it confirmed Title Update 2 has caused some new issues.



A post on the Monster Hunter Status account said: "We have confirmed that the game may crash when you open the 'Equipment Appearance' or 'Palico Equipment Appearance' via the Appearance Menu in your tent. We are currently working on this issue and will provide further updates when we have them."

Moving on to "resolving a previous issue where shader compilation during gameplay caused high CPU load and unstable performance", in response to the post, some said they were still experiencing issues.

One shared a video of clear unstable performance, another said after doing what Capcom advised, "the framerate dropped from 120 to 30-60" and a third found "it seems smoother but texture streaming is still an issue".

And those mixed results have been shared on Reddit too.

A Redditor posted in the Monster Hunter Subreddit the changes have had the intended effect for them and it seems a fair amount of gamers agree, with the post having 1.3k upvotes at the time of writing.

But in the comments, it's much more of a mixed story.

One user said: "I have only seen the 'crash report tool' in my 100 hours of playtime twice but after TU2 [Title Update 2], I have already seen it thrice, unlucky I guess."

"Miracle they put the automatic compilation of shaders after Actua YEEES," another said.

A third commented: "I'm still severely CPU limited and it seems like that isn't gonna change for a while. They're really focusing on VRAM usage, huh."

"Everything still looks like mud to me," a fourth said.

And a fifth posted: "Idk about you guys but it's about 20-25 per cent fps gain for me with 14600k-4080. And trust me I know my pre-update fps since I basically recording every minutes of my gameplay with afterburner overlay always on. It's pretty good now."

