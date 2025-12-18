FPL Gameweek 17 preview: Every player you need to think about

'Tis the season for festive Premier League action with a flurry of games taking place over the next few weeks. It can be easy for Fantasy Premier League (FPL) to miss out on making changes but fear not - we'll have you covered all throughout the festive period.

Before we get stuck into player picks, a quick bit of housekeeping - chips reset ahead of Gameweek 20, so make sure you've used every one by the end of Gameweek 19 otherwise you'll lose them.

WHY NOT READ: The best Fantasy Premier League team names and how to change it

Gameweek 17 starts with Newcastle United v Chelsea kicking off on Saturday (20 December) afternoon at 12.30pm GMT (7.30am ET / 4.30am PT) and the FPL deadline closes 90 minutes before then (11am GMT / 6am ET / 3am PT).

It can be tricky knowing if it's best to stick or twist, who to bring in for each Gameweek. But indy100 will have you covered through the whole season ahead of every one - taking fixtures, form, how well players do against specific clubs and more into account.

Here's our guide on who to pick for FPL Gameweek 17.

Best Gameweek 17 goalkeeper picks

Sunderland continue to be impressive in the Premier League and although he's only kept five clean sheets so far this season, Robin Roefs (£4.8m) is the top points scoring goalkeeper. The Black Cats have Brighton and Leeds United up next but then have Manchester City and Spurs after that.

Arsenal may have only kept one clean sheet in their last six league games but David Raya (£6.0m) should still be considered with a trip to Everton up next before home games against Brighton and Aston Villa.

Short term, Brentford's Caoimhin Kelleher (£4.5m) could be among the points this week as the Bees travel to Wolves.

Longer term, Manchester City's Gianluigi Donnarumma (£5.7m) might prove fruitful with West Ham United up next and with City having no red fixture in their next eight.

Best Gameweek 17 defender picks

Sticking with Manchester City for a moment, with that in mind, Josko Gvardiol (£5.9m), Ruben Dias (£5.6m), Matheus Nunes (£5.3m) or Nico O'Reilly (£5.2m) could prove fruitful. Some might consider doubling up.

Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi (£5.3m) is now the highest scoring FPL defender for points with the Eagles having no red in their next three.

With Brighton having three green fixtures in their next four, Brighton's Jan Paul van Hecke (£4.6m) might offer a strong differential - not just defensively but by being a threat going forward too.

Best Gameweek 17 midfielder picks

He's on fire at the moment - Manchester City's Phil Foden (£8.8m) is simply a must-have at the moment having scored six in his last four league games. He was rested in the Carabao Cup midweek too. Another way into the City attack could be Ryan Cherki (£6.5m) with Jeremy Doku out until the New Year.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes (£9.1m) is performing well too at the moment with a goal and assist in the crazy 4-4 draw with Bournemouth last time out. As he's the captain, he won't be rotated much, if at all, and United have no red fixture in their next five.

It's easy to see why he's been transferred in so much - Fulham's Harry Wilson (£5.6m) has provided attacking returns in each of his last four games and with Nottingham Forest and West Ham United up next, that could very well continue.

Elsewhere, we spoke about him a lot earlier in the season, but Bournemouth's Antoine Semenyo (£7.5m) returned last time out and although he's struggled points wise of late, his underlying stats remain strong. Another one we've mentioned before is Yankuba Minteh (£6.1m) who could provide strong returns too.

Best Gameweek 17 forward picks

As always, Manchester City's Erling Haaland (£15.0m) needs to be in every team, and for managers who have not yet played their Triple Captain chip, this could be the Gameweek to do so with West Ham United up next. Brentford's Igor Thiago (£7.2m) is one to be thinking about with Wolves up next too.

Elsewhere, Liverpool's Hugo Ekitike (£8.6m) scored braces in each of his last two games. With Spurs, Wolves, Leeds United and Fulham up next, he could be one to watch.

And the form of Leeds United's Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£5.6m) remains strong. He's scored in each of his last four with Crystal Palace and Sunderland up next.

Elsewhere from indy100:

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.