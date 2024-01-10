Jeffrey Epstein’s brother shares evidence suggesting conspiracy surrounding his death

The brother of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein - Mark Epstein - has hinted at a conspiracy surrounding his brother's death.

Whilst awaiting trial for charges relating to sex trafficking in 2019, Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his cell in New York.

The death was ruled a suicide by the medical examiner but many conspiracy theories have appeared since the announcement of Epstein's death.

Mark is now campaigning to have more information about his brother's death to be made public. Including CCTV from the cell block where Epstein was being held.

Speaking to the New York Post, Mark said: "I only want to look at facts, but when we consider the facts available we get more questions.

"There appears to have been no investigation once it was ruled a suicide, they saw no reason to dig deeper. It seems like a cover up. Why can't I find his pre-hospital care report and why can't I get the 911 call?"

Mark suggests that his brother's injuries seemed more consistent with what would be found in a strangulation, rather than suicide by hanging.

An autopsy confirmed that Epstein had been dead for at least two hours before his body was found.

Whilst a psychological evaluation also suggested that Epstein should have been placed with a cellmate as a measure to prevent a suicide attempt, but despite this he was housed alone.

Speaking to journalist Declan Hill on the Crimewaves podcast, Mark said: "They had a hearing which was coming up a few days after his death to appeal the bail restrictions... why would Jeffrey kill himself a few days before that hearing?

"Because if he got bail he'd be out of jail, awaiting trial in his house with an ankle monitor."

Mark added: "Why kill yourself then? If bail was denied again, then I could understand it. Belive me it would have been easier if [the pathologists] had come out and said 'it looks like a suicide', then I could put this whole issue behind me."

Although Mark has his suspicions around the circumstances of his brother's death, it was reported Epstein had said he was "going to kill himself because the government is trying to kill him anyway."

