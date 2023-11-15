Jennifer Aniston shares intimate text message from Matthew Perry in heartfelt tribute

Jennifer Aniston's heartfelt tribute to Matthew Perry has left fans in floods of tears as she gave a glimpse into a personal text exchange.

In the Instagram post on Wednesday (15 November), the former Friends co-star emotionally told fans that she had been reading his texts over and over again. "Laughing and crying then laughing again," she wrote.

"I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all," Aniston continued.



In the text message, Perry sent a throwback photo of the pair reading scripts and laughing.

"Making you laugh made my day," he wrote, adding: "It made my day :)".

In response, the actress hearted the message and wrote: "Awww the first of THOUSANDS of times," with three emojis.

She went on to express her love for Perry, before acknowledging that he is "now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying 'could you BE any crazier?'"

"Rest little brother," Aniston signed off. "You always made my day…"





The emotional message was accompanied by a black and white photo of the pair, and a poignant clip from one of their Friends scenes together, in which Perry's character Chandler Bing said he loved her.

"This broke me," one person wrote in the comments, while another penned: "I'm so sorry for your loss Jen. Matthew will always be remembered for so many wonderful reasons. He brought so much joy & laughter to so many."

Meanwhile, a third wrote: "Your connection was magical. Grateful to witness it and hoping everyone gets to experience something so once-in-a-lifetime beautiful."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.