Tributes pour in as US talkshow host Jerry Springer dies aged 79

Jerry Springer, the legendary US TV talk show host, has died aged 79.

Springer's family released a statement confirming that the presenter passed away “peacefully” at home in Chicago on Thursday (April 27).

“Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," Jene Galvin, a spokesperson for Jerry's family said.

“He’s irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on.”

Springer was perhaps best known as host of the The Jerry Springer Show which was famously named the “Worst TV Show of All Time", though it was a ratings hit with controversial topics, punch-ups and nudity.

The eponymous tabloid talk show went on for 27 seasons, with nearly 5,000 episodes, running from 1991-2018, and during this time the show was criticised for exploiting the misfortunes of their guests.

Other shows Springer also appeared on included as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars and The Masked Singer as well as a judge on America's Got Talent.

Before his talk show days, Springer - who was a lifelong Democrat - had a political career as he previously worked as an aide for Robert F Kennedy's 1968 presidential campaign, then was elected to Cincinnati's City Council in 1971 and later became Mayor of Cincinnati from 1977 to 1978.

Here are some of the tributes to him that famous figures have shared on social media:

Broadcaster Piers Morgan, who worked with Springer as a fellow judge on America’s Got Talent for two seasons described him as "an intelligent, warm, funny man."

Comedian Loni Love described how she loved the way Springer "connected with people in a unique and authentic manner."









YouTuber, rapper and boxer, KSI took to Twitter to pay tribute to Springer, noting how his show "made my off days at school so much more entertaining."

TV presenter Alex Beresford quoted Springer's famous catchphrase and added: "He kept me and my brother glued to the telly as kids."

Retired Iranian-American professional wrestler, Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, aka The Iron Sheik, shared his love for Springer.



































