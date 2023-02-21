People are just realising Kehlani auditioned for America's Got Talent in 2011

Most people know that Kehlani is the Grammy-nominated popstar to watch right now, but many are only just finding out this is their second stint with fame.

In fact, Kehlani auditioned for America's Got Talent in 2011 (looking dramatically different), alongside their group, 'Poplyfe'.

The now-26-year-old and their friends ended up placing fourth on the show after performing a 'Queen' medley in the finals, and went on to tour with Zendaya.

They later disbanded in 2012.

