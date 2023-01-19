Piers Morgan accused of sexism branding Madonna 'grotesque' and an 'embarrassment'

Piers Morgan is under fire for comments made about Madonna that have been branded sexist.

The journalist laid into the singer, saying that she was "too old" to go on her newly-announced tour, during his Uncensored show.

"Madonna has now become the most grotesque, train wreck, embarrassment in the history of world entertainment", he said.

"She's too old, she shouldn't be doing this shtick".

The 'Vogue' singer is celebrating her greatest hits by touring Europe and America across summer and autumn of 2023.

