Jodie Whittaker and Miranda Hart among stars taking part in Comic Relief

Viewers can look forward to seeing actress Jodie Whittaker, former Lioness Jill Scott and comedian Miranda Hart taking part in “simple acts of silliness” for this year’s Comic Relief.

Other big names involved in the fundraiser include Alison Hammond, Catherine Tate, Davina McCall, Dermot O’Leary and Joe Lycett, who are officially launching Red Nose Day on Tuesday.

This year’s event is all about “taking yourself funny for money” to show that simple acts of silliness can make a serious difference, organisers said.

Former rugby player and Celebrity Traitors star Joe Marler (Danny North/Comic Relief)

To kick things off, England rugby star and Celebrity Traitors contestant Joe Marler has teamed up with Scott and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs The World series two winner Tia Kofi in a new Comic Relief film.

Available to watch on YouTube, the short film sees the trio having fun with panto horses, tiny bikes, costumes and wigs.

Red Nose Day 2026 takes place on Friday March 20, with an evening of comedy sketches and live performances on the BBC.

It will be presented by McCall, who will be joined by comedians Joel Dommett, Katherine Ryan and Nick Mohammed, as well as Tate, who will reprise her character Nan from The Catherine Tate Show.

One of the evening’s sketches will see Hammond and O’Leary star in The Bank Job, billed as the heist to end all heists.

Marler said: “I absolutely love the theme of this year’s Red Nose Day – I couldn’t agree more that we all just need to have a good laugh, and why not let it be at our own expense?

Comedian Joe Lycett is among the celebrities supporting Red Nose Day 2026 (Daniel Loveday/Comic Relief)

“Never did I think a drag queen could make me look so bloomin’ gorgeous. So come on, do something daft with me and help raise lots of lovely money.”

Doctor Who actress Whittaker said: “I think we are in a very turbulent time, and I think that what is always so important to remember is that every single person can do something.

“It doesn’t matter the size, and it doesn’t matter how grand or how small, but if every single person on Red Nose Day does one little thing to contribute to their community, their society, donate a pound, donate £20 – that little goes such a long way.”

Also revealed on Tuesday is this year’s new Red Nose collection featuring the first-ever Design-Yer Nose, a blank canvas nose that allows people to create a design that is uniquely their own.

Comic Relief chief executive Samir Patel said: “Red Nose Day has always been about bringing people together through the wonderful British sense of humour and showing that joy and laughter can inspire incredible moments of care and compassion.

“For millions of people, the foundations that should be guaranteed in life are no longer there.

Television personality Harry Aikines-Aryeetey wearing one of the new Design-Yer Noses (Sam Riley/Comic Relief)

“Increasingly more and more people in our local neighbourhoods and across the world are suffering hunger, homelessness and harm.

“We’ve reached a critical point in society, and it just can’t go on like this anymore.

“This Red Nose Day is the chance to come together, take yourself funny for money and turn a day of silliness and having a much-needed laugh into something that makes a world of difference.

“Funds raised this year will specifically help people get the basic essentials they need to survive – food to eat, a safe place to sleep, a life free from fear and harm.”

For more information on ways to get involved visit comicrelief.com/rednoseday.