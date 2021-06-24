John McAfee’s Instagram posted an image of a Q after he died and people are freaking out.

The letter was posted half an hour after the British computer entrepreneur was found dead inside the cell of a Spanish prison, shortly after the country’s High Court approved his extradition to the US to face tax evasion charges.

Many are wondering whether it is connected to the QAnon conspiracy theory, which believes a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles running a global child sex-trafficking ring was plotting against Donald Trump while he was in office, that vaccines are evil, and all sorts of other lovely stuff.

McAfee was arrested last year and faced tax evasion charges because he allegedly failed to report income made from promoting cryptocurrencies while he did consultancy work, as well as income from speaking engagements and selling the rights to his life story for a documentary.

He was being held in jail until it was decided whether he could be extradited and - if found guilty - he would have spent up to 30 year in prison.

According to Reuters, the circumstances surrounding John McAfee’s death point to suicide.

Since it was posted, the Q Instagram post appears to have been deleted and it is unknown who has access to the former tech entrepreneur’s account.

But not before it got people speculating:

Whether someone admits to pulling a prank, or giving a simple explanation remains to be seen.