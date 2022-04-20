Johnny Depp explains real reason why he brought lawsuit against ex Amber Heard

Johnny Depp explained in court the importance of filing his lawsuit against ex, Amber Heard.

"I'm obsessed with the truth so today is my first opportunity that I've been able to speak about this case in full for the first time," the actor said, visibly nervous. "I felt a responsibility of clearing the record."

"I felt it my responsibility to stand up not only for myself in that instance but stand up for my children," he added, citing that they were of high school age at the time of the allegations.



