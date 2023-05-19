Just Stop Oil protester physically attacked during slow march

A man has been caught on camera throwing a Just Stop Oil activist to the ground during a London protest.

The motorist was filmed ripping banners out of the activist's hands, shouting at them and shoving a number of them causing one to fall to the ground, and grabbing two of their phones and throwing them to the ground.

The incident took place in Mansell Street, East London where Just Stop Oil protesters were slowly walking in the road to disrupt traffic. In the background, car horns can be heard as they drive slowly behind the protesters.

It comes as police said they dealt with three separate marches with a third in Bayswater Road close to Hyde Park, west London.

No arrests were made.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Just Stop Oil posted footage of the incident on Twitter:

A Met spokesman said the force were “aware of an incident in which a member of the public appears to have remonstrated” with protester before the arrival of police.

He added to the Evening Standard: “At this stage, we are not aware that any allegations have been made in regard to this matter.

“We completely understand the frustration and anger of London’s communities when protesters walk slowly in the roads. We urge people not to intervene and to wait for the arrival of police, who will attend the scene promptly. We thank people for their patience."

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.