Justin Bieber shares cryptic post about feeling 'unworthy' and 'sneaky'

Justin Bieber took to Instagram to share a deeply personal and cryptic message, revealing feelings of unworthiness and the struggle with a sense of being a fraud.

In a post on Thursday (13 March), the 31-year-old wrote: "People told me my whole life 'wow Justin you deserve that' / And I personally have always felt unworthy / Like I was a fraud / Like when people told me I deserve something / It made me feel sneaky; like, damn if they only knew my thoughts."

"How judgmental I am, how selfish I really am / They wouldn't be saying this," he continued on his Instagram Story.

"I say all this to say, if you feel sneaky, welcome to the club. I definitely feel unequipped and unqualified most days."

The raw and unfiltered statement was shared with his 294 million followers, set to the audio backdrop of 'Sneaky Sneaky' by Gold-Tiger.

Justin Bieber/Instagram

It comes after fans shared concerns about Bieber's well-being. However, a representative told TMZthat the past year has been "very transformative for him as he ended several close friendships and business relationships that no longer served him".

The rep called social media speculation and online reports about Bieber's health "exhausting and pitiful and shows that despite the obvious truth, people are committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive".

Indy100 reached out to Justin Bieber's representative for comment

