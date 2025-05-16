Justin Bieber breaks silence on Diddy speculation

A spokesperson for Justin Bieber has officially addressed baseless speculation online, confirming that the singer was not a victim of Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

On Thursday (15 May), Bieber’s representative broke their silence, dismissing the narrative that had gained traction across social media in recent months.

"Although Justin is not among Sean Combs' victims, there are individuals who were genuinely harmed by him," they told TMZ.

"Shifting focus away from this reality detracts from the justice these victims rightfully deserve," they added.

Speculation spread across social media after old videos resurfaced showing Bieber and Combs making joint appearances during Bieber’s teenage years. In one 2009 clip, Combs said the pair couldn't disclose where or what they were doing, but it was a "15-year-old's dream".

In a separate appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2011, Combs said Bieber "knows better than to be talking about things that he does with Big Brother Puff on national television".

Sources told TMZ these public appearances were "performative" and there was no relationship with Combs, despite Bieber being friends with his sons.

Combs is currently facing charges of racketeering, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

This week at Manhattan federal court, Combs's ex-girlfriend of 11 years, Casandra 'Cassie' Ventura, testified against the former music mogul. Cassie recounted the 'freak offs' and disturbing details from the on-and-off relationship.

On Thursday (15 May), Cassie sat for day one of cross-examination with Combs' defence attorney Anna Estevao, concluding the day by sharing an explicit text messages between Cassie and Combs in March 2016.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to the allegations, firmly denying any claims of sexual abuse. While his legal team acknowledged that he could be violent, they maintained that all sexual encounters were consensual and did not involve sex trafficking or racketeering.

