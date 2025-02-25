What is going on between Alabama Barker and Bhad Bhabie? TikTok rap feud explained

If you're an avid TikToker, chances are you've stumbled across back-and-forth clips and live streams from Alabama Barker and Bhad Bhabie taking swipes at each other.

If you're still blissfully unaware of who they are, here's a quick rundown: Alabama Barker is the 19-year-old daughter of Kourtney Kardashian’s husband, Travis Barker, who's also the drummer for Blink-182. On the other hand, Bhad Bhabie became famous after her 2016 appearance on Dr. Phil, where she coined the now-iconic catchphrase, "Catch me outside, how 'bout that?"

Once seemingly friends, the pair have now been taking vicious jabs at each other through videos, sharing receipts, and even mimicking appearances and releasing diss tracks. Both have ventured into the rap industry, fueling their rivalry even further.

But where did it all start?

Why are Alabama Barker and Bhad Bhabie feuding?

It all seemingly started in December 2024 when Bhad Bhabie accused Barker of getting with her child’s father, LeVaughn, behind her back. A few weeks later, Bhad Bhabie released a song titled 'Over Cooked,' and dropped some serious allegations that involved relations with Soulja Boy and Tyga, and a pregnancy.

Barker and the rappers denied such claims, prompting her to release a statement on her Instagram Story: "I have never been pregnant, never had an abortion, and have never been alone with Tyga or Soulja Boy."

She continued: "The idea of any personal relationship between us is completely fabricated – nothing more than a sad baseless attempt to gain attention. I won’t continue to entertain this nonsense, but this will be the last time I address pathetic lies."

In response, Barker fired back with her own track 'Cry Bhabie' on 7 February, where she claimed Bad Bhabie's baby father tried to pursue her.

Later, Bhad Bhabie hit back once again using Kanye 'Ye' West and Ty Dolla $ign’s 'Carnival' beat in a track titled 'Ms. Whitman'.

The rapper also turned to Instagram where she shared a video of herself donning a bleach-blonde wig while teasing the new diss track.

She accused Barker of stealing Latto's flow and getting kicked out of the Kardashian house, which sparked a heated reaction.

"Kris Jenner finna call everybody to an emergency family meeting," one joked, as another humoured: "I would do anything to read the Kardashian group chat right now."

In the music video, Bhad Bhabie is also seen twerking on a drummer who heavily resembles Barker's dad, Travis.

At the time of writing, Barker has not publicly responded to Bhad Bhabie's latest drop.

One of her last posts on TikTok, however, referencing the feud was posted the day before the 'Ms. Whitman' release.

"Anyways who's ready for pt2? On my way to the studio, I tried to end the war here we go," she wrote as she danced with a friend.

@alabamabarker Babe what else do u want from me ?! Not my fault he HATES home.





Indy100 reached out to the representatives of Alabama Barker and Bhad Bhabie for comment.

