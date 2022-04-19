Viral 'cash me outside' girl gets so rich she pays $6.1million outright for mansion

Rapper Bhad Bhabie has paid all-cash for a stunning 7-bedroom mansion in Florida costing $6.1 million.



The 19-year-old, also known as Danielle Bregoli, rose to fame for her iconic 'cash me outside, how bow dah?' catchphrase during an appearance on The Dr Phil Show when she was 13.



She's since launched a successful music career off the back of it, and gave fans the first glimpse of her new pad by posing on a Bentley in the driveway.

