Diddy likens himself to Donald Trump after being denied bail for the third time

Disgraced music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs has been denied bail for the third time while likening himself to Donald Trump in new court documents.

Prosecutors accused Diddy of "flouting the rules" by attempting to contact possible witnesses. In documents obtained by People, Diddy was accused of using at least eight fellow inmates' phones to communicate using a "non-authorized third-party messaging service" and encouraging his children to carry out a "social media campaign" around the time of his birthday back in October.

Following the claims, Diddy's attorneys argued in a filing obtained by The Mirror that he should have the same rights as president-elect Trump during the United States v Trump case on his alleged involvement in the January 6 Capitol riot and the alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Diddy's defence said Diddy has "a greater constitutional claim than other trial participants... to speak out against the prosecution and the criminal trial process that seek to take away his liberty," adding: "Accordingly, the Court should apply Trump's heightened standard when considering Mr. Combs."

They continued: "If released Mr. Combs will accept any condition that instructs him to 'avoid all contact with an alleged victim ... and with a potential witness.'"

"While detained, however, and in the absence of such a condition, the status quo remains that Mr. Combs has a constitutional right to assist his lawyers in reaching out to witnesses," they argued.

A decision from the judge, obtained by The Mirror, said: "The Court finds that the government has shown by clear and convincing evidence that no condition or combination of conditions will reasonably assure the safety of the community."

The rapper was arrested in September and has pleaded not guilty to sex trafficking, racketeering and prostitution charges.

Diddy denies any wrongdoing, with a trial scheduled for 5 May 2025.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.