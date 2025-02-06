Kanye 'Ye' West appeared on Justin Laboy's The Download podcast this week, where he discussed everything from his music and upcoming album 'Bully', to his inspirations and his misdiagnosis of bipolar.

West, who legally changed his name to 'Ye' in 2018, told the host that bipolar was something that was "put" on him.

"They call it specifically bipolar, they put that on me they I said it so I put it on the album….I went to this doctor, one that works with Justin Bieber, one that works with – I'm not even going to name other names and stuff," he shared.

The rapper went on to say that his wife Bianca Censori took him to the doctor as she suggested, "'Something about your personality doesn’t feel like it’s bipolar. I’ve seen bipolar before.'"

West continued: "She's educated, so she says: 'I’ve seen bipolar before,' and I’ve come to find it’s really a case of autism that I have."

"I've come to find out it's really a case of autism that I have and autism takes you to a Rain Man thing where you're like 'Oh man I'm going wear this [Donald] Trump hat because I like Trump in general and then when people tell you to not do it you just get on that one point," West added.

"That’s my problem when fans tell me to do my album a certain way, I’ll do it the opposite way just because."

Earlier in the episode, West opened up about the real reason behind his legal name change from Kanye to Ye.

He told Justin Laboy it was initially because his friends call him Ye, explaining: "If someone calls me Ye, they never say anything negative."

West said that the media refer to him as Kanye West "however they want to do it."

He went on to suggest that calling him Ye demonstrates "a certain level of respect, a certain level of love for growing up on the music and the work I've put into this lifetime."

