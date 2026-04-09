Karol G warned against saying 'ICE Out' at Coachella – or risk losing visa

Pop star Karol G has spoken out about an ICE warning she was issued ahead of headlining Coachella.

The singer is the first Latina to headline the much-anticipated music festival this year, and she recently featured as Playboy's spring 2026 cover girl.

Speaking to the publication, Karol G expressed how she wants to be more vocal about ICE issues in America – but has been warned against doing so.

"People will say, 'It's better you don't,'" she shared. "Why? Because if you say the thing, maybe the next day you'll get a call: 'Hey, we are taking your visa away.' You become bait, because some people want to show their power".

Despite the pressure, the 'Tusa' singer said she wants the message to stand for more than just a slogan.

"I don’t want to just say 'ICE Out' and have nothing come from it… I’m probably going to go a little harder than that," she explained, adding that she wants to represent her community.

"But what I’m telling you is that, as a human being, I want that to mean more," the singer continued. "I’m not saying that I’m not going to do it; what I’m saying is that I would do it and will do it with my soul. But I want to sit down and understand, in my head: Here’s what that meant.”

Karol G is one of the many hotly anticipated performances at Coachella, and is set to hit the stage on April 12 and 19.

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