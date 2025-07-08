Kate Moss’s daughter Lila launches first Barbie doll with type one diabetes

Kate Moss’s daughter Lila has launched the first Barbie doll with type one diabetes as part of a drive to increase representation by the toy’s manufacturers Mattel.

The 22-year-old, who is also a model and has diabetes, was also presented with a one-off Barbie doll of herself during the launch, which comes after the release of deaf, blind and Down’s Syndrome versions of the toy.

Moss, whose father is British publisher Jefferson Hack, said: “I think to have a Barbie doll that looks like me with type one diabetes is completely surreal, and it makes me very proud to be able to represent this community.

“I get so many messages every day about how I’ve helped someone be less insecure or helped them be more proud of their diabetes patches, and so to be able to represent the community in this way is very exciting and special.

“The accessories the Barbie has is a blood glucose monitor and an insulin pump, and they’re very important because they keep me alive, and they make living life with type one diabetes much smoother and more practical.

“They are less hidden, so it makes people feel a bit more insecure, but I think it’s really important to embrace this technology, especially because it makes living with diabetes so much easier and more practical.

“I think it’s so important to embrace these patches and having them, and not hiding them or being insecure about them – I think it’s really cool to have them.

“I think my younger self would be really excited about how cool my Barbie’s outfit is, how nice her dress is, and she’s got a little gold bangle on and she’s really chic, but also just proud to represent a really important cause and something so special and close to my heart.”

The new doll comes with a Continuous Glucose Monitor and insulin pump (Mattel/PA)

The diabetes doll, which is released on Wednesday and priced at £13.99, wears a blue polka dot top and matching skirt, as the colour is used for global symbols that represent diabetes awareness.

Barbie partnered with Breakthrough T1D (formerly JDRF), a type one diabetes research and advocacy organisation, for the doll, with Mattel UK donating £20,000 to the charity on behalf of Moss.

Krista Berger, senior vice president of Barbie and global head of dolls, said: “Introducing a Barbie doll with type one diabetes marks an important step in our commitment to inclusivity and representation.

“Barbie helps shape children’s early perceptions of the world, and by reflecting medical conditions like type one diabetes, we ensure more kids can see themselves in the stories they imagine and the dolls they love.”

Lila Moss is a model (Ian West/PA) PA Archive/PA Images - Ian West

The NHS says the condition stops the body from making a hormone called insulin, causing the level of glucose in blood to get too high.

It says symptoms include feeling tired, thirsty, going to the toilet more regularly, and fast weight loss.

