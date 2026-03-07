Every song Harry Styles performed at his ‘One Night Only’ show in Manchester

The internet is abuzz with talk about Harry Styles' One Night Only gig in Manchester last night (6 March) - but, for most of us, we won't actually get to see anything from it until Sunday (8 March).

The no-phones-allowed gig saw fans at the city's Co-op Live Arena seal their devices into recyclable bags to fully immerse themselves in the room. Instead, they'd be given a disposable camera to take photos that way, without the distraction of screens.

The concert coincided with the release of Styles' fourth album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally, with a ballot opened for a chance to secure £20 tickets.

Following a well-received performance at the BRIT awards, this was his first proper show in almost three years, with his Together Together tour sending him on 50 stops around the world from May to December this year - including 12 nights at London's Wembley Stadium.

Special guests and support acts for those dates include Robyn, Shania Twain, Fcukers, Jorja Smith, Jamie xx, Fousheé, and Skye Newman.

Netflix will be streaming the filmed gig in full from Sunday 8 March at 7pm (UK time). For international viewers, that means it will be available at 3pm (ET) and 12pm (PT).

It marks the first time a full Styles concert will be available to watch on demand through a major streaming platform.

For now, we're simply left piecing together the details from those who were there - including a peek into the set list.

The 32-year-old performed 18 songs on the night, including hits from his new album, before a few chart-toppers, including Watermelon Sugar and Sign of the Times.

Here's the full setlist for Harry Styles' One Night Only concert in Manchester, UK:

1. Aperture

2. American Girls

3. Ready, Steady Go!

4. Are You Listening Yet?

5. Taste Back

6. The Waiting Game

6. Season 2 Weight Loss

8. Coming Up Roses

9. Pop

10. Dance No More

11. Paint by Numbers

12. Carla's Song

13. From the Dining Table

14. Golden

15. Watermelon Sugar

16. As it Was

17. Sign Of The Times

18. Aperture (again)

