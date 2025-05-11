Few topics spark travel tension quite like plane etiquette — especially when children are involved.

Whether it’s restless toddlers or mid-air meltdowns, flying with little ones can quickly become a source of stress for parents and fellow passengers alike.

The conversation was reignited recently after a TikTok video went viral, racking up over 240,000 views. It showed a clearly frustrated passenger dealing with a child seated behind her who kept kicking her seat throughout the flight.

Viewers were quick to weigh in, but opinions were sharply divided.

“You’ve got to be confrontational and tell them to stop, unfortunately,” one person commented.

Another suggested: “Just call the flight attendant.”

A third added: “Tell the mother to get them to stop — simple.”

With this in mind, cabin crew manager, Francesca, revealed to Netflights what passengers, parents and cabin crew should do when faced with a similar situation on a flight.



Tasks to distract them: “If the children are aged between three to four and are walking around, then we will get them to help with rubbish to distract them.”

Rewarding good behaviour: “If kids are playing up, we will say that if they behave well, we can give them treats from the bar; however, this is at the cabin manager's discretion, so it shouldn't be expected.”

Remaining calm: “We have to remain calm, considerate and approachable. We always put ourselves in the shoes of our customers.”

Francesca went on to share three tips for parents flying with little ones this summer:

Bring distractions: “Parents should bring colouring books onto the flight, as bringing things that stimulate their minds will help the situation, and minimise children from getting agitated when flying”

Pack healthy snacks: “Make sure your kids have eaten beforehand or have healthy snacks when flying. Snacks help to keep little ones settled and can be a nice treat to lift their mood.”

Plan naps: “Making sure to plan naps for your children is a useful tip, so children don’t become tired and irritable. Planning your child's sleep in advance can ensure you are organised and feel prepared for long travel days.”

