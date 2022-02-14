Sunday's Super Bowl halftime show featured energetic performances from Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, and surprise guest 50 Cent. From Eminem's Lose Yourself to Dr. Dre's California Love, the set was a nostalgic dream for people growing up in the '90s and early 2000s.

Lamar's performance of his hit 2015 song, Alright, particularly stood out as well-choreographed - but viewers couldn't help noticing a recognizable lyric, "and we hate po-po" missing from his song.



It was unclear whether Lamar chose to omit the lyric or if the show cut the audio. Lamar had self-censored most of the song and the cameras were not close-up on the musicians at the moment of the lyric's delivery.

Alright is heavily associated with the Black Lives Matter movement. The song is about Black Americans' experience with police brutality. It's unclear if the network was planning on censoring controversial lyrics in the performer's songs. During Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg's performance of Still D.R.E. the lyric "still not loving police" was audible.

Kendrick Lamar performs "m.A.A.d City" and "Alright" at the Super Bowl Halftime Show Getty Images





The NFL has a history of censoring players and performances, most famously when 49s player, Colin Kaepernick, took a knee during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial inequality in America.

During Eminem's performance of Lose Yourself, the rapper took a knee and put his head down in tribute to Kaepernick, which the NFL says they knew he was going to do according to ESPN.

"We watched all elements of the show during multiple rehearsals this week and were aware that Eminem was going to do that,'' Brian McCarthy, a league spokesman, said to ESPN.

