What to tell kids who are starting to question Santa, according to psychologists

Christmas can be a magical time for kids, but if yours are starting to question the logistics of Santa delivering presents around the world in one night, here’s what child psychologists suggest telling them.

The tale of Santa Claus with his red and white clothes, long white beard and flying reindeer has captured the imagination of children for centuries.

But, according to one survey, by the age of eight, the majority of kids have stopped believing in Father Christmas, often leaving parents with some explaining to do about the years of “lies”. There is some suggestion that telling kids he is real can even do them long-term damage.

In a viral Instagram video, clinical psychologist Dr Martha Deiros Collado explained how to keep the magic of Santa alive for longer without having to tell straight-up lies to your children.

Collado explained: “If you want to keep the story of Father Christmas alive in your household but want to say something so that your child doesn’t one day turn around and say to you, ‘You lied to me!’, here's a story you can give your child.

“Father Christmas is a legendary figure, some people say he lives in the North Pole, some people say he flies on a sleigh, some people say he comes on Christmas Eve and he gives children, little and old, gifts that they’ve been wishing for, for a long time.”

Collado added that it is also a good opportunity to explain that some people don’t celebrate Christmas at all and why some people feel it’s “real” more than others.

She continued the story, saying: “To some people, this is just a really lovely magical story about Christmas. To other people, it feels a lot more real, and others still like to bring the magic of Father Christmas alive by being the ones who give gifts to children and family members with lots of thoughtfulness and meaning. Other people don't even celebrate Christmas so Father Christmas means nothing to them at all.”

Collado concluded the video by telling parents and caregivers that they “can’t get this wrong” and it’s down to them and the traditions that they want to follow in their own families.

