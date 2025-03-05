Kim Kardashian and her work ethic are seemingly the gifts that keep on giving. Just a few weeks back, the reality star unveiled a surprise Skims collaboration with Nike. And now, she's lifted the lid on her summer collection in the most eccentric way possible.

In New York, a 60ft blow-up doll of Kardashian has cropped up in the middle of Times Square, with the star turning to her Instagram Story to showcase the final product.

"OMG... I cannot believe there is a 60 foot float of me in SKIMS Swim in the middle of Times Square," she quipped, along with snaps and clips of the new arrival.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The footage shared online and on the SKIMS official page certainly sparked a discussion as to whether it was appropriate.

"I just walked past this on my way home and it was disturbing and unnecessary. Especially considering how many children walk through Times Square each day," one hit back.

Another was curious as to who signed off on the 60ft balloon: "To whomever at the city council who approved this: are you ok?"

A third believed it shared unrealistic beauty standards: "And we wonder why so many have body dystrophia this is a unrealistic body goal that so many girls believe they should look like"

While another praised it for being "great marketing," but ultimately, "kind of weird".

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Elsewhere, others didn't see what the problem was, with one fan hailing the SKIMS marketing team as the "greatest".

Another reiterated that the team deserved a raise for the stunt, as one person simply quipped: "I like this. It’s lit. Y’all are haters".

Indy100 reached out to SKIMS for comment

You may also like...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.