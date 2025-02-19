Did Kanye West make a swipe at Kim Kardashian's Nike X Skims collab?

Kim Kardashian recently lifted the lid on her new SKIMS collaboration with Nike – and fans already can't get enough. However, it is speculated her ex-husband Kanye West may have made a subtle dig at the move.

On Tuesday (18 February), Kardashian turned to Instagram to share the surprise announcement. Her first post was simply sharing the new Nike X SKIMS logo, with the caption: "Introducing NikeSKIMS. A new brand coming this spring for the body obsessed. Designed to sculpt and engineered to perform."

To follow up, the reality star shared a Nike X SKIMS lanyard featuring her headshot with fans hailing her "a literal icon".

"Go Kimmy Go," another fan quipped. "As a Marketing student and lover of all of your ingenious campaigns I am on the edge of my seat for this one."

A third chimed in: "They picked the right woman for the job."

Meanwhile, around the same time, West reportedly shared a since-deleted Instagram post of a pair of Nike trainers, with some interpreting the caption as a sarcasm given his history with Nike.

"This new Nike design really moved us, really inspired us at Yeezy. We appreciate you guys work to the team team [sic] behind these thanks for making something new and special. Love Ye," he penned.

For context, West parted ways with Nike in 2014 after royalties issues.

"The old me, without a daughter, would have taken the Nike deal because I just love Nikes so much," he previously told Angie Martinez.

"But the new me, with a daughter, takes the Adidas deal because I have royalties and I have to provide for my family."

He went on to partner with Adidas who later released a statement in 2022 following antisemitism allegations.

"Adidas does not tolerate antisemitism and any other sort of hate speech," the company wrote. "Ye's recent comments and actions have been unacceptable, hateful and dangerous, and they violate the company's values of diversity and inclusion, mutual respect and fairness."

Indy100 reached out to Kanye West's representative for comment

